Munson drafts bill that eliminates offense for expired vehicle tabs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-Lake Crystal) is drafting a bill to remove the offense for expired license tabs in an effort to reduce the number of traffic stops.
“A lot of people have been asking to reduce the number of interactions between law enforcement and civilians,” Munson said. “There’s a lot of primary offenses that can trigger being pulled over. Having license tabs being properly displayed doesn’t improve public safety.”
Munson announced Tuesday morning that he is drafting a bill to remove the offense for expired license tabs.
“We want our officers focused on public safety, and so they shouldn’t be the tax collectors for the state. I did hear complaints in the last year with the backlog of license tabs being sent up by the DMV that so many people were receiving fines and penalties for not displaying their tabs,” Munson added.
He says the recent shooting of Daunte Wright brought the conversation to focus.
“So, I think it was an opportune time, in light of this tragedy, to introduce this legislation and have a good conversation around it.”
Munson adds the bill is meant to focus the police’s efforts on public safety.
DFL Rep. Luke Frederick, of Mankato, responded to the proposal, saying the DFL is focused on social justice reform.
“License tab reform and not being able to have that as a reason to get pulled over has certainly been part of that conversation,” Frederick said.
Frederick says the DFL has been working on a similar bill through the lens of social justice.
“I think with the goal of law enforcement officers not being able to just pull over someone for that or if something else were to happen to use that as an excuse to be pulled over, I think there’s concerns or fear.”
While the third committee deadline has already passed, Munson says it is still possible to introduce the bill as an amendment to an existing piece of legislation.
Munson says he is also drafting a bill to create permanent license tabs for older vehicles.
