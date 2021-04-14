Premier Lacrosse to visit 11 venues from coast to coast

FILE — This Saturday, June 1, 2019, file photo shows Chaos' Connor Fields during a Premier Lacrosse League game against the Whipsnakes in Foxborough, Mass. The fledgling Premier Lacrosse League follows the National Women's Soccer League into Utah's Zions Bank Stadium for a tournament that will crown the PLL's second champion. Starting Saturday, July 25, 2020, the PLL will play 20 games over 16 days that will be broadcast on NBC television networks in slots originally reserved for the Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed until next year. (Source: AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)
April 14, 2021

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Premier Lacrosse League has announced the schedule for its third season and the tour-based model includes stops in 11 major markets from coast to coast.

Opening weekend for the eight-team league begins June 4 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The season will include an All-Star weekend at Earthquakes Stadium in San Jose, California, in mid-July, and a three-weekend playoff staged in Salt Lake City, Philadelphia, and the championship on Sept. 19 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Other stops include Atlanta, Baltimore, Long Island, Minneapolis, Colorado Springs, and Albany, New York.

