Annual city clean-ups approach for Mankato, North Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The cities of Mankato and North Mankato remind residents of their upcoming annual clean-ups, a chance to get rid of unwanted items for free.
Both services this year are in a self-unloading, drop-off fashion.
For the month of May, Mankato residents can drop items at Public Works Center, 501 S. Victory Drive.
Each resident will receive a color-coded postcard in the mail that identifies their scheduled drop off-dates. Cards or proof of residency must be brought to the drop-off that day. There will also be a secure drug drop-off on site.
For information on accepted and non-accepted items visit: Annual Clean-up | Mankato, MN
“I think it’s an opportunity for those items that don’t necessarily fit in your garbage bins, an opportunity to clean up your property, your garage, your house,” explained Mankato Director of Administration, Parker Skophammer.
For North Mankato residents, drop-off dates are April 29-May 1 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 2 from 7 a.m. to noon at 610 Webster Ave.
A gate attendant will monitor the number of entrants into the site and posted signage will direct citizens where to dump respective items.
For a list of non-accepted items visit: 2021 Spring Clean up Information | City of North Mankato
Both locations will have a free paper shredding service on-site.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.