Mayo encourages at-risk COVID patients to consider monoclonal antibody treatment

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic Health System says it is seeing more patients ranging in ages from their 30s through 50s testing positive for COVID-19 and hospitalized in Minnesota, including the southwest region of the state.
That’s why they encourage patients to consider an antibody infusion treatment.
Health officials say the monoclonal antibody infusion treatment can reduce the likelihood for a patient with the virus to develop severe symptoms that could lead to hospitalization
“One of the good options is obviously vaccinating the public for the COVID-19 infection, but for folks that have tested positive and have additional risk factors, monoclonal antibody treatment has been shown to reduce hospitalization and long term effects of the COVID-19,” said Dr. Gokhan Anil, M.D., MCHA Regional Chair of Clinical Practice.
Mayo says patients ages 12 and older who test positive for COVID-19 with eligible criteria, such as diabetes, hypertension, among other risk factors, are offered the treatment.
The treatment is a one-time IV infusion that typically takes about an hour, depending on the weight of the patient, followed by one hour of observation.
“It’s very important to consider this as a serious option because it has been very effective. We still recommend vaccination as the best bet to reduce the spread and get over the pandemic. In the meantime, face masking and social distancing is very important,” said Anil.
The Mayo Clinic Health System says they will contact patients who qualify for the treatment and go over risk factors and benefits.
