MDH: 11 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 2,736 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 2,736 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 549,830. Of those total cases, 40,235 are health care workers.
There have been 11 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,989. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,324.
There are 524,290 people who are no longer isolated.
28,750 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,875 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 8,711,467.
Statewide, 2,162,665 people have received one vaccine dose, and 1,488,116 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 538 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 387,807.
There have been no additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll remains at 5,870.
4,633,673 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 1,938,704 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 815,152 people have completed both vaccine doses.
