Minnesota’s unemployment rate drops slightly in March

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s unemployment rate dropped in March to 4.2%.
Numbers from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic development show the state added 21,600 jobs in March. DEED says the national unemployment rate during March was 6%.
Gains were largest in Construction, up 7,900 jobs, Professional & Business Services, up 5,500 jobs and Leisure & Hospitality, up 4,300 jobs.
DEED says Minnesota lost 416,300 jobs from February through April 2020 and has since gained 225,200 jobs.
Over the past year, the Mankato metropolitan statistical area saw the lowest job loss with 2,922 losing their job.
The Twin Cities MSA saw the most with nearly 135,000 people losing their job.
