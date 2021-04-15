New businesses coming to Jackson

JACKSON, Minn. (KEYC) — The new strip of business will be across from Asa car dealership on Highway 71.
City officials and boosters held an announcement meeting Thursday.
New businesses will include a Subway and Coffee Cabin Co.
One of the project’s boosters is Donnie Schoenrock, a local restaurant owner in the area who is looking to develop the city further.
“Anything on this site is about us investing in our town. It is about bringing a big square foot building that brings new retailers to our community,” Schoenrock said. “And instead of in this time of a lot of buildings and a lot of places closing, we are thriving here, it is going great and we are pumped.”
Construction is set to begin this summer and is estimated to be done in January.
