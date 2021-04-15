Peppers stepping back on the mound

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A sense of normalcy for the North Mankato community today as the Peppers returned to the field for the first day of practice.
A lot of excitement coming from Caswell Park as softball players return to the diamond.
“Just excited to get the girls out playing, practicing and having fun,” coach of the Peppers, Megan Fitzloff said.
The Peppers had their first practice of the season and players are thrilled to get back to doing what they love, and braving the Minnesota elements.
“Mostly excited, but I have some adrenaline in me. It’s a little cold for me,” player for the Peppers, Hannah James said.
Having practice in the beginning to middle of April is a bit early for the Peppers, but the extra practice is only adding fuel to the competitive fire.
“It feels nice getting a head start so I can get some extra practice in and get a head start on all of the other teams,” James said.
Playing with a limited number of fans in the stands has been hard for the Peppers, but they are ready to hear some familiar voices once again.
“It will be fun to have spectators a little more at the game and not have to watch everything on tv. I feel like everyone just feels a little bit more excited to be outside because you feel a little safer,” Fitzloff said.
The Peppers do a lot for the softball community, but they also help out the city of North Mankato in a big way too.
“Having the Peppers back out here playing at Caswell is just a great opportunity to showcase the fields. They are our premier softball league for the kids and they do a great job representing us all over the country when they play,” North Mankato Mayor, Mayor Mark Dehen said.
For shortstop Hannah James she is happy to be back catching pop fly’s and hitting the ball out of the park.
With some of her favorite people.
“I am just excited to be back with some of my teammates over here. That’s the big idea for me,” James said.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.