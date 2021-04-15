Plethora of local athletes sign National Letters of Intent

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — When National Letters of Intent are ready to be inked, it reminds us of the remarkable athletes who have broken school records, personal records and beyond.
“When I broke the 400m, I didn’t even know it at the time and then it just happened. It was definitely an accomplishment and a lot of people are proud of what I’ve done and I’m proud too,” signee for track & field and soccer at Gustavus Adolphus College Megan Geraet said.
It’s a reminder of the wide range of talent we will soon see at the collegiate level.
“My coaches here for both sports have been a huge asset in my life and that is one of the choices why I went to Gustavus, because they have excellent coaches and I can’t wait to play with them and run with them and that’s going to be amazing,” Geraets said.
The recruitment process, for the past year, has been noticeably untraditional.
“I’m extremely excited to be able to continue the sport that I love to play and especially through COVID-19 and everything, recruiting took a stand-still there, so still being able to go onto the next level is super exciting,” Erin Peters, who signed to play soccer at Wayne State said.
“It was a lot of looking through old highlights and film and putting it together on my own, because we didn’t get to do showcases and tournaments for coaches to actually come and get to watch you play,” Peters added.
It’s the successful programs that compliment successful athletes.
“From my point of view, I see [Mankato] East athletics being successful, because of the coaching and the student-athlete driven, coaching and teaching experience here. We have a lot of kids that are experiencing sports and academics at the same time,” signee to run cross country and track & field at South Dakota State University, Andrew Johnson, said.
