Hutchinson man who assaulted officer charged

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (KEYC) — Police on Wednesday responded to a report about a customer refusing to wear their mask in the Hutchinson Menards.
The officers who arrived soon learned the man, 61-year-old Luke Oeltjenbruns, had reportedly jabbed the Menards employee with pieces of floor trim he picked up in the store.
The situation then escalated when he refused to stop for the police leading to a low speed chase.
“Multiple officers were there,” Hutchinson police chief Thomas Gifferson said. “One officer was at the driver’s side door giving him instructions on what they wanted him to do. He failed to comply with all instructions.”
Oeltjenbruns kept driving until he was stopped at the intersection of Freemont and Highway 15. That’s when Officer Steven Sickmann approached the vehicle.
The window was cracked just a little. Once it became clear that the person was not stepping out of the vehicle he reached into the car to try and open up the car for himself it was then that his arm got stuck and the vehicle drove off.
The truck eventually stopped and Officer Sickmann used a hammer in his pocket to break the window to free his hand.
Oeltjenbruns got possession of the hammer and hit Sickmann in the head.
Sickmann was hospital then released after receiving 8 staples for his injury. He was also bruised on his right arm.
The incident has since been handed off to the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.
Oeltjenbruns faces three charges of assault and one charge of fleeing police. He is currently being held in McLeod County Jail.
