MDH: six additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 2,299 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 2,299 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 552,117. Of those total cases, 40,333 are health care workers.
There have been six additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,995. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,325.
There are 524,915 people who are no longer isolated.
28,856 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,892 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 8,764,206.
Statewide, 2,198,635 people have received one vaccine dose, and 1,520,040 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 538 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 388,323.
There have been eight additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 5,878.
4,647,153 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 1,970,8343 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 833,502 people have completed both vaccine doses.
