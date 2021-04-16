MSHSL asks state to let athletes play without masks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State High School League is asking the state of Minnesota to allow high school athletes to compete in outdoor sports without masks on.
The league’s medical advisory team’s recommendation only applies to games and races.
Players would wear masks during practice, before and after competition and while on the bench.
They cite the low risk of COVID-19 spread while outdoors.
Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said that while the risk for the virus is lower outside, it’s not zero, and said new variants of the virus seem to be spreading more easily
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.