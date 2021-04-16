Mt. Olive Lutheran School principal spends the night on school’s roof

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local principal takes his job to new heights Thursday evening.
Mt. Olive Lutheran School principal Adam Pavelchic is sleeping on the roof Thursday.
It’s a reward to his students after Minnesota’s I Love to Read Month.
The student body set a goal to read 80,000 minutes in February and they ended up reading nearly 100,000.
Staff is ordering pizza to be delivered to Principal Pavelchic on the roof the night of his stay.
He’ll stay there until Friday morning to greet students when they get to school.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.