Mt. Olive Lutheran School principal spends the night on school’s roof

Mt. Olive Lutheran School principal spends the night on school’s roof
By Lauren Andrego and Gage Cureton | April 15, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 11:18 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local principal takes his job to new heights Thursday evening.

Mt. Olive Lutheran School principal Adam Pavelchic is sleeping on the roof Thursday.

It’s a reward to his students after Minnesota’s I Love to Read Month.

Adam Pavelchic, principal of Mt. Olive Lutheran School, and Rachel Ulrich, his church pastor's wife, talk as Pavelchic prepares to spend the night on the roof. The two joked he could go home if he gets too cold overnight.
Adam Pavelchic, principal of Mt. Olive Lutheran School, and Rachel Ulrich, his church pastor's wife, talk as Pavelchic prepares to spend the night on the roof. The two joked he could go home if he gets too cold overnight. (Source: Gage Cureton)

The student body set a goal to read 80,000 minutes in February and they ended up reading nearly 100,000.

Staff is ordering pizza to be delivered to Principal Pavelchic on the roof the night of his stay.

He’ll stay there until Friday morning to greet students when they get to school.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.