Tips on avoiding extreme heat in spring, summer months

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 54 deaths were directly attributable to extreme heat in Minnesota between 2000 and 2016.
Experts advise those spending time out in the sun to stay hydrated, pay attention to heat advisories and never leave someone in a closed vehicle.
Heat-related emergencies come in three forms: heat cramps, heat exhaustion and emergency stage, which is when 911 should be called.
”Signs of heat exhaustion include cool, moist, pale or flushed skin. Heavy sweating, headaches, nausea dizziness, weakness, exhaustion. These are symptoms that probably many of us have had at some point in our life. The treatment for heat exhaustion is to move the person to a cooler place. Remove or loosen tight clothing and hydrate,” said Jeff Bengston, associate director of public safety resources.
Mankato Public Safety wants the public to know that it’s incredibly important to be proactive and be drinking enough water throughout the day to avoid these complications.
