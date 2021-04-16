Upcoming 5K aims to help combat veteran homelessness

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Registration is open for the upcoming Running for Heroes 5K.
The pet-friendly run and walk benefits the Military Assistance Council for Veterans or MACV, a nonprofit that helps combat veteran homelessness.
“It’s a way for us to give back to our veterans, say thank you to them for their sacrifice and their families too. MACV is a local foundation here with an office in Mankato, everything we do and raise for them will stay local and help our local veterans out,” 5K Founder and Director Erik Jensen said.
The run takes place May 16 at 8 a.m. It begins and ends at Prairie Winds Middle School.
Registration is open through April 30.
For more information and to register visit: 2021 — Running For Heroes 5K — Race Roster — Registration, Marketing, Fundraising.
