Trout fishing season officially begins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s the opening day of the season for trout fishermen. The DNR has stocked several spots in the area with fish and they’re ready to go.
“It is really encouraging to see folks to see folks get out and enjoy it and really take advantage of Minnesota’s natural resources,” information officer for the DNR Dan Ruiter said.
The system was made to be a “put and take” angling chance. The streams cannot fully support the fish because of their temperatures, but they can for the season. The DNR says that the trout are put in the streams for those who want to fish.
Opening day brought out fishers of all kinds to the streams to try their luck at fishing at some of the streams in the area.
“Here it is really awesome because you have a super cool stream with a lot of the woods and trails. A lot of the stuff out here is like perfect,” fisherman Jonathan Johnson said.
The sun was shining over the stream and the surrounding forest in Seven Mile Creek park. It’s one of five areas stocked with trout. Seven Mile is stocked with brown trout while others like Paul’s creek, St. Ridgely, Ramsey and Spring creek have rainbow trout as well.
Over the past year the DNR has seen an increase in traffic in parks, fishing and more.
“We know that Minnesotans really enjoy their outdoor activities and we are really pleased to provide some of those opportunities for folks in every corner of Minnesota,” Ruiter said.
With the sun, warmer weather and now the start of trout season, more and more people are coming out of their homes to enjoy the outdoors. But for some they are just doing what they love.
“I just love catching fish,” Johnson said.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.