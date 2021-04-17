Women’s Weekend Show hosts dozens of local vendors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Women’s Weekend Show at the River Hills Mall in Mankato is in full swing.
“It’s good to be out in the public again and to see people who have been here the past couple of years,” said Cindy Patenaude of Infinite Shine Tupperware.
The show hosts 30 local small vendors showcasing areas of women’s interest such as beauty, health & fitness, food & drinks and more. But for the small businesses here, it’s also a chance to get out into the community again after a year where many events like this one were canceled.
Brett Miller of EtchSpressions stated, “It’s been very inspiring seeing how many people are out right now, very encouraging I’m sure for the mall too, but yeah, definitely for us and I’m sure a lot of the other small businesses, it’s great seeing the draw that’s here today.”
Vendors say they are happy to see customers face-to-face again.
Patenaude added, “We are seeing a lot more people coming out right now, and that’s really nice because I think people are having spring fever, and just getting back to kind of doing a normal thing, and people are really chipper and happy, and they’re excited to see all these vendors out too, I think especially just because we haven’t been able to have in-home parties, we haven’t been able to really go any place or do anything fun really for ourselves.”
The show will continue all weekend during mall hours.
“Stop on by. We’d love to see anybody and everybody,” Miller remarked.
