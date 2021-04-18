Mankato Makerspace hosts bat box building course

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bats are a natural predator to some of the more prominent pests in Minnesota like mosquitoes and other bugs. They do however not always have a place to stay safe and sleep. That is why the Mankato Makerspace is hosting bat box building courses.
“Bat boxes are a safe spot for bats to live in that encourage them to not roost inside of peoples houses and provide a place for them to hang out during the day,” teacher of the course Tyler Vaughan said.
The Makerspace provides opportunities for members of the community to come out and learn about working and creating with their hands while also learning more about their interests.
The bat box building class is for anyone interested, and materials and tools are provided.
“It was nice to get hands on and understand the theory behind bat boxes,” participant David Turner said. “I did not realize all of the things you need to do to accommodate them. It was really a nice hands on experience. Much better than just looking it up on the internet or something like that.”
The Makerspace provides a safe COVID-friendly work environment for anyone to work in. They teach courses in ceramics, t shirt printing, wood working and more. The bat box building course will be happening again next weekend.
“I felt really comfortable being here,” Turner said. “I am glad that they did it. It is a good environment now and it has enough open space for fresh are and I feel really comfortable and I think that people should give it a shot if you haven’t, it’s a great place.”
