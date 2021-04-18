Minnesota National Guard members fired upon

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities say a Minnesota National Guard and Minneapolis Police Department neighborhood security team was fired upon early Sunday morning in a drive by shooting near Penn Avenue and Broadway in Minneapolis.
According to a news release, two national guardsmen suffered minor injuries in the incident.
The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV around 4:19 a.m. One was treated at a hospital for an injury for shattered glass and the other’s injuries were described as superficial.
No further information is available.
