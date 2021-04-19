Community supports Pedal Past Poverty fundraising event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A local organization has shifted gears to make their largest fundraising event possible amid the global pandemic.
The community is backing up a local fundraising event, and helping Mankato thrive in the process.
“We’ve had an amazing response, people want to find something to do. We have worked really hard to make this a safe event. People feel really confident that they can do this with family and friends and still be safe,” said Jen Theneman, executive director at Partners for Affordable Housing.
Pedal Past Poverty is a one-day, one-of-a-kind stationary bike race that is put on by Partners for Affordable Housing.
“So before the event even starts and maybe during the event. They have asked friends and family and their businesses to match dollars that they have donated or gotten. We ask each team member to raise,” Theneman said.
Partners for Affordable Housing officials have jumped through a lot of hoops to make this event happen.
Like formatting the race to outdoors, which is a first for their largest fundraising event, and adjusting to the ever-changing times.
“Some of the people participating will be doing it from their own homes or bike ride on their own. Then they will report in their distance virtually,” Partners for Affordable Housing communication manager Kirsten Becker said.
Which made them a little nervous about the outcome, but they have knocked it out of the park once again.
“We kind of lowered our expectations for this year as far as the sponsorships and the participation, but we actually have 30 teams signed up at this time. We are at 75% of our goal. We were hoping to raise $75,000 and we are at $56,000,” Becker said.
Partners for Affordable Housing is feeling all of the support from their sponsors, participants and the community of Mankato.
“Just warms our hearts. We actually feel so blessed,” Theneman said.
