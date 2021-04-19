Mayo distributes wellness kits to isolated seniors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System is distributing wellness kits to seniors across Southwest Minnesota who continue to be isolated due to COVID-19.
Mayo Clinic Health System’s Community Relations Team has partnered with community organizations across Southwest Minnesota to help distribute the packages.
The kits include cards from staff, resistance exercise bands, puzzle books, healthy recipes, note and greeting cards, stamps, and gratitude journals, among other things.
“It’s the stories that you hear back that are the most meaningful. You know, for people to say ‘you knew I was here’ and that ‘this was such a surprise’ and that ‘we didn’t expect this,’ and, ‘thank you from the bottom of our heart.’ That’s what means the most,” said Laura Bowman, Regional Director of Community Relations and Strategic Partnerships at Mayo Clinic Health System.
Over 400 kits have been distributed in the last two months. Due to high demand, Mayo says they are planning to give out more kits this fall.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.