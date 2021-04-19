MDH: six additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,292 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,292 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 557,665. Of those total cases, 40,523 are health care workers.
There have been six additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 7,026. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,336.
There are 532,563 people who are no longer isolated.
29,016 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,922 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 8,866,081.
Statewide, 2,292,756 people have received one vaccine dose, and 1,625,800 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 168 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 389,351.
There have been no additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll remains at 5,886.
4,668,596 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 2,060,963 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 882,783 people have completed both vaccine doses.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.