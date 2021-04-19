South Central College announces new program

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — South Central College announces a new program that allows their New Early Education Degree to transfer to Minnesota State colleges and universities.
The Early Childhood Education Transfer Pathway degree, directly links to programs at five Minnesota State universities.
It enables students to complete the first two years of a four-year bachelor’s degree at a Minnesota State college like SCC.
Students can then transfer to a Minnesota State system university that offers a Birth to Grade 3 Early Childhood Education licensure bachelor’s degree.
SCC officials say it’ll help students starting off at a school that has lower tuition and a smaller classroom while still being a college environment.
”It gives them a lot more flexibility and they can choose to do some schools have an online one. They can relocate, they at least get some options before on where they want to go. I think it is just great for the region to be able to promote and get more students in the pipeline to be public school teachers,” explained Darci Stanford, faculty member at South Central College.
The program works with Metropolitan State, Minnesota State Moorhead, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Cloud State and Winona State.
The degree will be available for SCC’s upcoming fall semester, which begins Aug. 3.
Applications are being accepted now.
