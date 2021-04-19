Waseca County offering COVID-19 vaccines to all adult residents

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Waseca County Public Health will be moving to a new model for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Waseca health officials say local interest in the vaccine has recently waned. In an effort to get more people their dose, the county is offering shots to all residents ages 18 and older.
The vaccines will be available Wednesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Community Service Building.
Waseca County says folks should register beforehand. Registration can be done online or by phone.
“About 28% of the people vaccinated in Waseca County have been done here at Waseca County Public Health. We still have a lot of community members we would like to see at the clinic. We’d like to get from where we’re at 47% vaccinated closer to 70% vaccinated,” said Sarah Berry, public health director of Waseca County.
