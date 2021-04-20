Big Ideas hits the road with mobile trailer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local nonprofit that helps students learn trade skills through virtual reality is shifting its learning model amid the pandemic.
Prior to the pandemic, New Ulm nonprofit organization Big Ideas, visited classrooms to teach students trade skills. They’re now hitting the road with a mobile trailer. Once they arrive at local schools, students can dive into the trade experience with everything from welding and industrial painting through augmented reality, to putting on a virtual reality headset and changing the oil in a car.
“We’re really trying to bring in that group in the middle that’s not sure what direction they want to go, maybe they haven’t taken trades class because they didn’t think that was for them and we give them the opportunity to say I didn’t know what it was like, maybe this is a career path I can choose,” says Rebecca Fliszar, Director of Big Ideas.
The Big Ideas mobile trailer has visited Tri-City United and New Ulm Cathedral so far, with summer bookings already filling up fast. For details on how to have the trailer stop at your school, visit bigideasusa.org.
