Celebrating the South Central Minnesota Food Recovery Project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) highlighted a local recipient of the “Prevention of Wasted Foods” grants program at a roundtable discussion this morning.
The South Central Minnesota Food Recovery Project in Mankato was celebrated for their efforts combatting food waste. The project partners with area organizations to redistribute excess produce and meat from local restaurants and businesses. It was launched after receiving a $75,000 MPCA grant, which funded construction of a storage and cooler space.
“We’re focused on getting fresh produce and lean proteins directly out to communities in need, because those are the sorts of opportunities that are not available-- that are more expensive in the retail environment and that we’ve been told the communities that are low-income or Black, Indigenous, people of color need increased access to,” said Natasha Frost, leader of the South Central Minnesota Food Recovery Project.
Those interested in partnering or donating to the South Central Minnesota Food Recovery Project should contact Frost at 213-675-1533 or natasha@woodenspoonmn.com.
