Chauvin trial makes history as Minnesota’s first televised trial

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — The trial Derek Chauvin is historic in a number of ways, but one of the biggest historical aspects is cameras in the courtroom.
For years, the debate has raged in Minnesota over allowing cameras in the courtroom.
Officials made the decision to let the media into the courtroom for Derek Chauvin’s case.
The coverage has drawn viewership from around the world, yet some believe that despite having pilot programs for this scenario, it might not happen again for a long time.
”It is more of an exception than a rule, as far as camera access into the courtroom. What might that be moving forward is hard to say, but I do think a case like this gives the public a look inside of the courtroom that most people haven’t had an opportunity to see before,” Blue Earth County Assistant County Attorney Ryan Hansch said.
Minnesota courts have allowed cameras in court in limited circumstances, mainly sentencing.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.