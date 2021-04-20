Chauvin verdict: Local experts on jury’s decision, what comes next

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — After a month of following testimony and arguments, the world watches the trial of Derek Chauvin come to a verdict.
For Bukata Hayes, the jury’s decision is a relief after a month of tension.
“The anticipation and the anxiety up until the verdict. I’ve seen so many things on social media, people are just in knots, constricted, emotions going everywhere. And then honestly, with the verdict announcement, I was happy,” Hayes explained. “I mean, like happy in a celebrating mood.”
Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Dr. Henry Morris says today is a step forward, and his feelings after watching the verdict are mixed.
“I don’t want to say pleasantly surprised, because that minimizes it. And not joyful because somebody died,” Morris said. “But it was hopefully the beginning of a journey, that at the end, all people will be treated equally and fairly in our systems.”
Legal experts everywhere have had their eyes on Minneapolis police, including Tom Hagen of Kohlmeyer Hagen Law Office in Mankato.
“From everything that I’ve been following, talking to other people, I don’t think it’s overly surprising. It’s just a tough case to defend,” Hagen stated.
It will be another eight weeks until Chauvin is sentenced, Judge Peter Cahill said Tuesday. And while Chauvin had been out on bail since October, Cahill revoked Chauvin’s bail after the verdict, so he will now await sentencing in jail.
But what happens between now and then on the legal side?
“The state files what’s called a Blakely Motion, which allows them to give a longer sentence. So what they’re looking at right now is a sentence of 150 months,” Hagen said. “The state wants to give additional time, or longer prison term than that, they need to come up with factors to submit to the judge. On the defense side, then, Chauvin will have to do what’s called a PSI, a pre-sentencing investigation, and there will be recommendations on that. Ultimately then, eight weeks from now, they’ll come back and do a sentencing where each side will argue what they believe is the appropriate sentence given the case and the facts.”
Hayes says our community and the world know that much more lies ahead. But he points to one moment today — George Floyd’s family in California hearing the verdict.
“There’s a video of them reacting. Their reaction should tell you how big of a deal this is,” Hayes said. “They were jubilant, jumped off couches. This is an important moment. It’s a really important moment, and I don’t want to rush past it because there’s so much work to be done, but look at the video of his family. Let’s enjoy that moment.”
