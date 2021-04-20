Chauvin verdict: Local experts on jury’s decision, what comes next

“The state files what’s called a Blakely Motion, which allows them to give a longer sentence. So what they’re looking at right now is a sentence of 150 months,” Hagen said. “The state wants to give additional time, or longer prison term than that, they need to come up with factors to submit to the judge. On the defense side, then, Chauvin will have to do what’s called a PSI, a pre-sentencing investigation, and there will be recommendations on that. Ultimately then, eight weeks from now, they’ll come back and do a sentencing where each side will argue what they believe is the appropriate sentence given the case and the facts.”