COVID-19 vaccine: what pregnant and nursing women should know

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Amid some uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant and nursing women, Mankato Clinic is breaking down what we’ve learned so far.
Five months of research has shown that while there is a small increased risk of stillbirth, doctors say there are a number of benefits the vaccine can offer, including a decreased chance of a pregnant woman being hospitalized from the virus, and benefits for a breastfed baby.
“We know the covid vaccine has been found to be in breast milk and if moms are vaccinated during pregnancy there’s actually a significant production in antibodies that they can find in the umbilical cord too. so we know those antibodies will help protect the baby,” says Dr. Scott Barnacle, MD, Mankato Clinic.
Barnacle says many doctors are recommending patients get vaccinated after their first trimester since a fever is common with the second dose, but a patient can decide based on their own comfort level.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.