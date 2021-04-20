Gov. Walz orders flags at half staff to honor Mondale

Mondale served as vice president under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981. He then ran for the White House himself in 1984 but lost to the incumbent Ronald Reagan.
By Kelsey Barchenger | April 20, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 11:08 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota joining states across the nation in lowering its flags today to honor the life of Vice President Walter Mondale.

Mondale, who died at the age of 93, is being remembered as a public servant with wisdom and wit as well as an effective policymaker.

He was originally from the southern Minnesota town of Ceylon.

Mondale served as vice president under former President Jimmy Carter. He spent his later years practicing law and teaching at the University of Minnesota.

