Local businesses team up to offer healthy meals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We’ve heard it before, a healthy lifestyle is more than just putting time in at the gym. And that’s why two local business owners have teamed up to help cover the bases.
Owner of JP Fitness, Jon Jamieson, has partnered with the owner of Burrito Wings Jackson Bartlett to start up Fit Fresh Meals. The grab-and-go meals are designed to be balanced and ready to heat and eat. The duo is hoping easy accessibility will be key to helping people stay on track with their fitness goals.
“Having Burrito Wings it’s just easy to access all this stuff and bring that lifestyle to Mankato. That gives you the food right there and the ability to stay on track and grabbing a healthy, balanced meal option for yourself during the day rather than kind of scrambling and maybe not eating, I know that’s a huge issue with people or grabbing something that’s quick and easy that isn’t going to be a properly balanced meal,” says Jamieson and Bartlett.
The meals do need to be pre-ordered with pick-up locations at both Burrito Wings in downtown Mankato or JP Fitness.
