Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic rebrands

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic will soon have a new name and a new look.
When all is said and done, the facility will be re-branded to Madelia Health. The CEO says the change reflects the company offering more than just a hospital and clinic. Including a new clinic and pharmacy in Lake Crystal. The Madelia Community Hospital Foundation will also be rebranding to Madelia Health Foundation. The facility’s new brand is expected to be rolled out in phases over the course of the next year.
