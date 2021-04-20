Mankato Clinic reports decline in preventive visits, checkups

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Clinic says the COVID-19 pandemic caused a drop in preventive and elective healthcare visits in 2020.
Physicians are urging people to schedule their preventive visits and checkups. These appointments can help you stay on track with immunizations and cancer screenings.
According to the Health Care Cost Institute, colonoscopies were down 27%, mammograms were down 19%, Pap smears were down 13%, and childhood immunizations have declined by 18% last year.
“Our clinics are very safe. They’re as safe as we can make them. Of course we have our COVID protocols, we have our staff masked, we have our staff wearing goggles, we have 78% of our staff are vaccinated, so this makes our clinic quite safe,” said Dr. Andrew Lundquist, Chief Medical Officer at Mankato Clinic.
Patients are also able to choose an in-person or virtual appointment at the time of scheduling.
