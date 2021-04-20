Mankato woman charged with arson in connection to house fire

A Mankato woman is charged with arson in connection to a fire last week. (Source: AP)
By Kelsey Barchenger | April 20, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT - Updated April 20 at 10:58 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato woman is charged with arson in connection to a fire last week.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses reported seeing someone fleeing home at 407 Elm Drive as it was being set on fire. Court documents say the homeowner, 29-year-old Shannan Dewar later called 9-1-1 and told the dispatcher she started her house on fire and shot a dog. The complaint says investigators arrived to find evidence of an ignitible liquid that had been poured. Dewar was transported to the hospital and remains hospitalized. She is charged with two counts of first-degree arson.

