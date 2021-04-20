MDH: five additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,189 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,292 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 558,850. Of those total cases, 40,598 are health care workers.
There have been six additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 7,031. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,337.
There are 534,889 people who are no longer isolated.
29,282 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,964 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 8,880,741.
Statewide, 2,304,975 people have received one vaccine dose, and 1,630,999 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 549 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 389,903.
There have been five additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll remains at 5,893.
4,668,690 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 2,066,971 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 886,340 people have completed both vaccine doses.
