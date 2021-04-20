Minnesota remembers former Vice President Walter Mondale

CEYLON, Minn. (KEYC) — Former Vice President Walter Mondale passed away Monday at the age of 93.
Mondale was, and will always be, a historic figure in Minnesota, especially in his hometowns of Ceylon and Elmore.
”He will be remembered for a really long time and not just in my city, but the state and country as well,” said Rep. Bjorn Olson (R-Elmore). ”And there is a lot of pride in my town for what one of our guys, one of our individuals had accomplished in life.”
Mondale was born on Jan. 5, 1928, in Ceylon. He grew up in southern Minnesota before going off to college, enlisting in the Army and beginning a legal and political career.
MORE STORIES:
Before he became the Vice President of the United States, Mondale served as Minnesota’s Attorney General before being elected to the U.S. Senate, leaving behind a legacy that will live on forever.
”He took care of people and so for that he will always be remembered very well as one of Minnesota’s legends forever and always,” Olson added.
Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) was one of many to have a strong relationship with Mondale after helping door knock for a state legislative race that turned out to be none other than Ted Mondale.
”They were like celebrities to me. I was so excited to meet them,” Smith recalled. “It was really the beginning of a friendship that has lasted for over 30 years.”
Smith remembers Mondale’s willingness to talk and make a relationship with every person he interacted with.
”I think about how everybody has a story to tell about his kindness, his generosity and how welcoming he is.,” Smith said. ”For the last few hours of his life, he was holding a picture, a wedding photograph of him and Joann. I thought that was so sweet and such a tribute to how at the end of the day, he really was a family man who loved his family unconditionally.”
Gov. Tim Walz ordered all flags to fly at half staff Tuesday in honor of Mondale’s life.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.