Minnesota leaders react to Chauvin trial verdict

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — As the world watches Minnesota, state and local leaders are reacting to the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin.
Gov. Tim Walz held a press conference after the verdict.
“It’s an important step towards justice for Minnesota. Trial is over. But here in Minnesota, I want to be very clear, we know our work just begins. This is the floor, not the ceiling of where we need to get to,” Walz said.
State DFL lawmakers like Rep. Luke Frederick (DFL - Mankato) said reform is still needed.
“The majority of people that I’ve talked to have seen the video, saw what happened, and I think it would have been really tough, and that’s I think understating it, if he would’ve been found not guilty. I don’t think that justice ends there,” he said.
Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) said he does foresee hearings on police reform this session.
“We have proposals out there that are being talked about from activists to legislators to law enforcement. We’ll see what we can agree to. This is a moment we should cease to take it and build on it,” he said.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) wrote in a statement on Twitter in part, “Today’s conviction was right. For the Floyd family, nothing will bring back George, but this verdict is a step toward accountability.”
Rep. Jeremy Munson (R - Lake Crystal) told KEYC News Now he did not agree with the verdict.
“I hope that the verdict today brings some peace to George Floyd’s family,” he said. “As for me personally, I’m not supportive of the verdict. I don’t think he should’ve been found guilty on all three charges. I don’t think there was intent in what the officer did to cause death, but this is why we have a jury of our peers.”
KEYC News Now reached out to other Republican lawmakers but did not receive an immediate response.
