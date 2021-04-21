Application deadline on April 30 for hemp growing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The license application deadline is approaching for those interested in growing and processing hemp in Minnesota.
So far over 370 people have applied for a Minnesota Department of Agriculture license. This is the sixth year of the state’s Industrial Hemp Program. Last year, 542 people held licenses to grow or process hemp. Over 5,800 acres and 1.46 million indoor square feet were also planted in Minnesota.
The deadline to apply for a 2021 license is April 30.
For application information, www.mda.state.mn.us/plants/hemp.
