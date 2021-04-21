Bull escapes from semi-trailer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Not something officials see every day in Redwood Falls.
Police say a bull escaped from a semi-trailer traveling through the city just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
Authorities called in back-up from the Buffalo Lake Fire Department to help corral the animal, while a local veterinarian was called in to tranquilize the animal. The driver of the semi was located and did return to the scene. Authorities say, despite their efforts, the animal did have to be put down.
