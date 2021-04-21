Chauvin verdict aftermath: Gustavus to hold moment of silence and solidarity

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Reactions to the verdict are coming in from around the world with one common theme: more work needs to be done to confront racism, including at the local level.
That’s exactly what President of Gustavus Adolphus College Rebecca Bergman is telling her campus community.
Gustavus has a commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and racial justice that is an ongoing process. It has had markers along the way starting with last summer, that we have been very deliberate about and continue to work with the student body as well as our entire community, employees, and alumni as we think about progressing in our thinking and in our actions.”
Following the death of George Floyd last year, Gustavus created a new position: vice president for equity and inclusion. The college is hoping to fill that role within the next month.
Gustavus is inviting all students to gather Friday at 10:00 a.m. for a moment of silence and solidarity, standing in support with those of color in the face of violence stemming from systemic racism.
