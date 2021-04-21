Chiropractor expands practice to include animal services

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Waseca chiropractor takes her practice on the road; expanding services to four-legged patients.
Along with adjusting people, the owner of Vibrant Family Chiropractic, Dr. Mackenzie Hoy, is also a licensed animal chiropractor. So far, she’s adjusted horses and dogs with the ultimate goal of restoring constricted movement and improving an animal’s overall wellness.
“Motioning the joints and improving the joint motion helps the brain tell the muscles and the ligaments what to do better and all of the other functions of the body so performance, recovery, pain could be improved,” says Hoy.
Hoy says pet owners should watch for unusual movements or a limp, which could be signs they’re in need of an adjustment. Veterinarian referrals are required prior to getting your animal adjusted.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.