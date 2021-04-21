Fifth anniversary of Prince’s Death

FILE - In this April 26, 2008 file photo, Prince performs during his headlining set on the second day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Prince’s estate will take over management of the late rock star’s studio complex near Minneapolis. Graceland Holdings, which runs Elvis Presley’s tourist attraction in Memphis, Tennessee, had been operating Prince’s Paisley Park in Chanhassen as a museum since October 2016. (AP Photo) (Source: Chris Pizzello)
By Associated Press | April 21, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT - Updated April 21 at 11:10 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Paisley Park welcomes back a select 1,400 fans today to mark the fifth anniversary of Prince’s death.

The studio’s atrium will be opened to those who rushed for one of the free reservations. Those who can’t go inside are invited to leave flowers and mementos in front of the purple love symbol statue outside the front doors.

Prince died April 21, 2016, of an accidental fentanyl overdose at age 57. Since then, Paisley Park was turned into a museum and paid tours were created, though those are on pause for today’s anniversary.

