MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Paisley Park welcomes back a select 1,400 fans today to mark the fifth anniversary of Prince’s death.
The studio’s atrium will be opened to those who rushed for one of the free reservations. Those who can’t go inside are invited to leave flowers and mementos in front of the purple love symbol statue outside the front doors.
Prince died April 21, 2016, of an accidental fentanyl overdose at age 57. Since then, Paisley Park was turned into a museum and paid tours were created, though those are on pause for today’s anniversary.
