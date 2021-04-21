Gusties split doubleheader with St. Thomas

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -The Gustavus baseball team hit the field for a doubleheader against St. Thomas in a battle between the top two teams in the MIAC Wednesday afternoon.
Gustavus won game one by a final of 3-1 thanks in part to a great effort on the mound from Weston Lombard. The left-hander went six innings and struck out nine hitters.
In game two, St. Thomas won 5-4 in another close game to snap the Gusties 11 game winning streak.
Gustavus is now 10-2 in conference play along with St. Thomas for the top spot in the MIAC. The Gusties are 15-2 overall while the Tommies are 15-5. Gustavus is back in action on Saturday at Bethel.
