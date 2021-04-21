Henderson prepares for Prince Fest in June

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Prince left a large mark on not only the state of Minnesota but on the world through his life, music and art. Henderson, Minnesota is a town where Prince shot parts of the 1984 movie “Purple Rain”. Henderson pays tribute to the star with a mural, a statue and more.
Over the last few years, Henderson hosts an event called “Prince Fest” to celebrate his legacy.
“It just brings people from all over the world here,” president of the Prince Legacy Henderson Project, Joel King said. “We have a guest book in the mailbox that is going on 6,000 signatures in three years.”
Prince Fest is the weekend of the 5th and 6th of June. This will be the third Prince Fest after taking last year off due to the pandemic.
Paying respects to Prince today: a visitor from California.
“I think that his legacy lives on within us,” L’Toyna Reid said. “He’s gone, but it lives on. Everyday that I play his music you can feel him.”
This summer’s event will take place in the Henderson event center featuring live music, open mics and food. The event center will be outfitted out with a new marquee in May in preparation for Prince Fest and future events.
“I wanted to give something back,” King said. “To the Prince Family. To give back to Prince what Prince gave me.”
The event serves as a moment for the community and those who want to attend to come together and celebrate their common love for the Minnesota icon. and they are looking to party like its 1999.
“Prince,” Reid said. “What brings me to Minnesota all the time is Prince.”
