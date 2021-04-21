IIHF: Women’s world hockey championships in Canada postponed

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, United States' Kendall Coyne Schofield, left, and Hilary Knight celebrate after winning the women's gold medal hockey game against Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Growing up, Coyne Schofield recalled how her dreams of playing hockey ended at college, or maybe the Winter Games _ something the two-time U.S. Olympian forward would eventually achieve. Coyne Schofield and more than 200 of some of the world's top female players who have pledged to not compete in North America this season are determined to change that notion. (Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)