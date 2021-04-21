Local artist crafts mural to promote diversity and inclusion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During a time of racial tension, one local artist is using his talents to promote diversity and inclusion.
Justin Ek was approached several months ago by leaders of Minnesota State University Mankato’s Centennial Student Union. They asked him to design a mural that would lift up the voices of diverse communities.
“As impactful as some art can be sometimes it can be traumatizing or triggering for people who have experienced hate crimes I know that’s kind of how I feel sometimes images can be triggering for some people so I wanted to a piece that inspires hope and pride in your own voice,” says Ek.
Ek plans to work on the mural inside the campus auditorium next week, giving students the opportunity to write messages to be attached to the canvas before it is permanently installed in the CSU on campus.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.