Mankato man arrested, charged with 3rd-degree murder in overdose death

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Mankato man was arrested Wednesday on charges of third-degree murder.
Authorities report that agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force arrested 21-year-old Max Leo Miller, of Mankato, for third-degree murder. Miller was arrested as part of the investigation into the February overdose death of 21-year-old Travis Gustavson, also of Mankato.
On Feb. 24, Mankato Department of Public Safety officers and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service were called to the home of Travis Gustavson after a family member found him unresponsive. First responders were unable to revive Gustavson.
Officers immediately suspected the cause of death to be a drug overdose, so the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force was requested to assist with the investigation.
Drug task force agents quickly developed Miller as a potential suspect after looking through Gustavson’s phone records. The agents reportedly found several messages and photographs exchanged between Miller and Gustavson related to controlled substance sales.
Agents also located a gem baggie in Gustavson’s home that contained residue that was later tested by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and was found to have contained heroin and fentanyl.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner ruled that Gustavson’s cause of death was from mixed drug toxicity, including fentanyl and morphine.
Miller is currently in the Blue Earth County Jail where he awaits his first court appearance for the third-degree murder charge.
