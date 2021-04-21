MDA holds virtual meeting on Emerald Ash Borer

The finding in St. Clair makes 27 counties in the state with Emerald Ash Borer. The Department of Agriculture is asking for the public’s input on a proposal to add Blue Earth County to the state formal quarantine, which limits the movement of ash material and firewood out of the county. The MDA is taking comments on the proposed quarantine through May 17. You can attend a virtual meeting Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.