MDH: 13 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,611 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,611 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 560,450. Of those total cases, 40,682 are health care workers.
There have been 13 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. This includes a Martin County resident in their 60′s and a Nicollet County resident in their 90′s. The statewide death toll is now at 7,044. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,339.
There are 537,130 people who are no longer isolated.
29,372 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,990 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 8,904,956.
Half of Blue Earth County residents 16 and over have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Statewide, 2,324,241 people have received one vaccine dose, and 1,648,311 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 631 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 390,591.
There have been seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll remains at 5,899.
4,701,760 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 2,084,341 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 895,872 people have completed both vaccine doses.
