Minnesota Farmfest to return to in-person in August 2021

MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year spent virtually due to the pandemic, Minnesota Farmfest says it will be back in person in 2021.
IDEAg, the group behind Minnesota Farmfest, says they’re pursuing all programming and show grounds preparations in anticipation of holding the event in-person.
They say their focus is on providing an engaging show experience for all attendees and exhibitors, while also following current CDC and Minnesota state guidelines for social distancing and gatherings in place at the start of this year’s show.
They say their team is planning new programs, working on old favorites, and scheduling engaging education and political forums.
Minnesota Farmfest 2021 is planned for August 3-5 at the Gilfillan Estate in Redwood County, just outside of Morgan.
